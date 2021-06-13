Woodpeckers Lose Early Lead, Dropping Series to Wood Ducks

June 13, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (14-21) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Sunday afternoon before the Down East Wood Ducks (22-13) countered with four unanswered runs and used their bullpen to secure a 4-3 win. The loss clinched the series for Down East while handing the Woodpeckers their first home series defeat this season.

Down East starter Mason Englert (W, 2-1) struck out the side in the first before Fayetteville tagged him for their only runs of the day in the second. J.C. Correa led off with a double and made it safely over to third on a grounder from Yeuris Ramirez. Ronaldo Urdaneta proceeded to drive in the first run of the game with a single and put runners on the corners. Urdaneta then broke for second, and Yeuris Ramirez scored on the throw down to second base.

Standing in scoring position, Urdaneta stayed aggressive, attempted a steal of third, and the throw from Randy Florentino sailed into left field bringing home Urdaneta to make it 3-0.

Englert cruised through the rest of his outing, pitching through the fifth and striking out nine without issuing a walk.

Down East tied the game in the fourth against Fabricio Reina. Luisangel Acuna walked and scored on a wild pitch, and Reina allowed Dustin Harris and Thomas Saggese to reach before getting replaced by Cesar Gomez (L, 0-3). Inheriting both runners with two outs, Gomez surrendered a game-tying two-run double off the left field wall to Obie Ricumstrict.

In the sixth, Harris led off with a triple against Gomez, and Cody Freeman put Down East ahead 4-3 with an RBI groundout to second. Gomez pitched through the eighth allowing the lone run on four hits over 4.1 innings.

John Matthews and Josh Smith combined to pitch three scoreless innings behind Englert and hold the game at 4-3. In the ninth, Jordan Brewer drew a walk against Joe Corbett (S,5), stole second, and advanced to third on a tapper to the mound. With the tying-run 90-feet away, Yeuris Ramires hopped a liner to second, but was thrown out at first to close the game.

The Woodpeckers will be off on Monday before beginning a six-game road series on Tuesday against the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET at Five County Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.