'Birds Offense Stalls in Sunday Loss to 'Cats

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Delmarva Shorebirds struggled with runners in scoring position, going 2-for-11, as they lost in their series finale to the Lynchburg Hillcats, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at the Bank of the James stadium.

Despite the loss, the Shorebirds (23-11) wrapped up the week with a series win over the Hillcats (18-16) and finished their 11-game road trip with a 6-5 record.

Lynchburg did most of their damage in the game in a four-run second inning. Andres Melendez reached on an error to start the inning and Will Bartlett followed with a walk to put two aboard. Hosea Nelson then dropped down a sacrifice bunt that forced a throwing error, scoring Melendez and allowing Bartlett to go to third while Nelson went to second. Cody Farhat continued the rally with an RBI knock to left, scoring Bartlett, to make it 2-0 Lynchburg. Alexfri Planez then scored Nelson from third with a sacrifice fly. Farhat then proceeded to steal second and then advanced to third on a balk. After a strikeout, Angel Martinez capped the inning with a line drive triple to right, scoring Farhat, and making it 4-0 Hillcats.

The Shorebirds tried to answer back in the top of the third. Hudson Haskin doubled to left to start the frame and then advanced to third when Gunnar Henderson lined a single to left. A wild pitch then scored Haskin with Henderson moving to second. Greg Cullen kept the line moving as he dropped in a single to center with Henderson motoring all the way to third. TT Bowens scored Henderson as he bounced into a fielder's choice at second, cutting the Lynchburg lead to 4-2.

That was as close as Delmarva got however, as Lynchburg added an insurance run in the eighth. Farhat ripped a single to center to begin the frame before Planez scored him when he blasted a double to center, bringing the game to its final line of 5-2 Lynchburg.

Juan Zapata (1-0) collected the win in relief for Lynchburg. Zapata tossed 1.1 perfect innings, striking out one hitter.

Ryan Watson (2-1) started and suffered the loss for Delmarva. Watson lasted just 1.2 innings allowing four unearned runs on two hits and one walk, striking out two.

Josh Wolf finished the game off for Lynchburg for his first save of the season, firing four shutout frames while allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three.

Darell Hernaiz finished the game 2-for-3, extending his team-best on-base streak to 26 games.

After hitting a walk-off homer Saturday, Farhat continued to torment the Shorebirds for Lynchburg, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Nelson also had two hits (2-for-3, 2B, R) for Lynchburg.

After an off-day on Monday, the Shorebirds return home to kick off a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, June 15, as they welcome the Salem Red Sox to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Starters for the series opener on Tuesday have yet to be announced. First pitch on Tuesday is 7:05 p.m. with coverage of the game beginning at 6:50 p.m. on Fox Sports 960 and MiLB.TV with Sam Jellinek on the call.

