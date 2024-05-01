Woodpeckers Holds off Late Comeback by Shorebirds

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-19) were topped by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (15-8) by a score of 5-4 on Wednesday night.

The Shorebirds received A+ work from their starting pitcher, Ty Weatherly, who tossed 4 shutout innings, striking out a career-high 7, and retiring the final 12 batters he faced after a leadoff single to start the game.

Delmarva loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the fourth and cashed in as Angel Tejada singled up the middle to score Braylin Tavera and Aron Estrada, giving the Shorebirds a 2-0 advantage.

Fayetteville cut the deficit in half in the top of the fifth as Fernando Caldera delivered a two-strike, two-out single up the middle to plate Waner Luciano.

The Woodpeckers grabbed the lead in the next inning on an error and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Anthony Sherwin, putting Delmarva behind for the first time at 3-2.

Two more unearned runs found their way for Fayetteville in the seventh to grow the Shorebirds' deficit to 5-2.

In the eighth, Delmarva looked to mount a comeback as they plated a pair with an RBI single by Aron Estrada with Angel Tejada picking up his third RBI of the night moments later on a groundout to second base, scoring Estrada to pull the Shorebirds within one at 5-4.

The winning run came to the plate in the ninth for Delmarva after a two-out error extended the game. However, Fayetteville forced a groundout by Thomas Sosa to reach the finish line, securing a 5-4 win for the Woodpeckers.

Ben Petschke (1-0) picked up the win in relief for Fayetteville with Blake Money (0-2) taking the loss for the Shorebirds. The save was awarded to Yeriel Santos (2).

Delmarva will look to pick up their first win of the series on Thursday as they send Luis De León to the mound to face Derek True for the Woodpeckers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

