Hillcats Earn Doubleheader Sweep Of Cannon Ballers On Wednesday Night

May 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg won both games of the Wednesday doubleheader against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

In completing the game that was started last night, Lynchburg would storm back from down four to win 7-6 in ten innings. Then in game two, the Hillcats would shut out the Cannon Ballers 5-0 as Matt Wilkinson would lower his ERA to 0.35.

When the game was postponed last night, the Hillcats were trailing 5-1 with two outs in the top of the fifth inning. Angel Genao would double in the bottom of the fifth to score a run as the comeback was on.

In the seventh, Wuilfredo Antunez would double as well to cut the deficit to two. Lynchburg would tie things up in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of Luis Durango and Jaison Chourio who would both drive home runs on RBI singles.

The first game would go to extra innings as in the top of the tenth inning, Kannapolis would take the lead on a Albertson Asigen base knock. Then, in the bottom of the inning, Angel Genao would deliver a walk off home run with two down in the frame. Lynchburg would go on to win, 7-6.

In game two, it was a pitcher's duel. Lynchburg would not pick up their first hit until the sixth inning. However, they would take the lead in the second after loading up the bases and picking up a walk and a sacrifice fly from Robert Lopez and Tommy Hawke, respectively.

The game would be held quiet at Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson would pick up where he left off in his last start, going five scoreless innings, picking up five strikeouts. He also would only allow two hits on the evening.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lynchburg would finally get to Jake Peppers, who up to that point was still throwing a no-hitter. After giving up a double, he would be pulled for a reliever who would have the wheels fall off.

Both Esteban Gonzalez and Lopez would pick up RBI singles off the new pitcher. Jose Pastrano would capitalize as well on a sacrifice fly to center field to make it a five-run game.

Jack Jasiak would close out the final two innings earning his first save of the season.

Lynchburg and Kannapolis will square off on Thursday for game three of this weeklong series. Tickets are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

