CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Announces Community Partnership with Delmarva Shorebirds

May 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Baltimore - Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare organizations in the nation, announced a new partnership with minor league baseball club, the Delmarva Shorebirds (Shorebirds), the Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Shorebirds and CareFirst will work together to address food insecurity and health inequities affecting Eastern Shore communities.

Nearly 23% of residents are at an increased risk of experiencing food insecurity, and 42% are at risk of financial strain, which accounts for the top health risk factors on the Eastern Shore. The partnership creates an opportunity to address these social and environmental concerns affecting access to high-quality food options and support local organizations advancing the health of Shorebirds fans and the Eastern Shore community at large.

"Collaborating with local organizations like the Shorebirds, Peninsula Home Care and TidalHealth and Perdue personifies our mission of tackling the social and economic factors that adversely affect people's health," said Mack McGee, Chief Marketing Officer for CareFirst. "Collectively, we can enhance programming to address social drivers of health on the Eastern Shore to reduce obstacles standing in the way of creating healthier communities. We look forward to seeing the impact our organizations can have by working together aligned under a common mission of good health and thriving communities."

For nearly three decades, the Shorebirds have extended their community engagement and outreach initiatives beyond the field to ensure that residents are healthy in and out of the stands. CareFirst is proud to join them in this commitment and join Perdue Farms (Perdue) in the fight against hunger through the "Strike Out Hunger Challenge." The challenge provides an opportunity to raise awareness of food insecurity and bring much-needed relief to the Eastern Shore community through donations to the Maryland Food Bank.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting members at all stages of life and their healthcare journey, CareFirst will also participate in Peninsula Home Care and TidalHealth's "Silver Slugger" program. During Silver Slugger Wednesdays, CareFirst will offer the first 100 program members of the program free food vouchers.

"It's not often a sports team gets to impact the health of its fans directly, and we're excited to partner with CareFirst and have their continued support for the Eastern Shore," Chris Bitters, General Manager of the Shorebirds, said. "Through this partnership with CareFirst, the team can expand its capacity for offering meaningful impact and build a healthier community."

To kick off the partnership, on Friday, May 3, the Shorebirds are offering half-price tickets to CareFirst members who show their member IDs at the gate for the game against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

For more information on the Shorebirds schedule, season tickets, and more, please visit theshorebirds.com.

