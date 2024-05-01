Walk-Off Hit Lifts Mudcats Past Fireflies

ZEBULON, N.C. - Juan Baez singled past a drawn in infield allowing Cooper Pratt to score to lift the Carolina Mudcats to a 2-1 victory in 12 innings over the Columbia Fireflies at Five County Stadium on Wednesday night.

Columbia (12-10) had a chance to win the game in the top of the 12th when Austin Charles singled off Carolina (17-6) pitcher Jeison Pena (W, 1-0) but as Daniel Vazquez raced home Mudcat centerfielder Yophery Rodriguez fired a strike to home plate and was able to nab Vazquez and keep the game deadlocked before Baez won the game in the bottom of the inning with the single off Ben Hernandez (L, 0-1).

The Fireflies took the lead in the first inning as Erick Torres was hit by a pitch on the first offering of the game and scored on a two-out single by Derlin Figueroa to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Columbia's lead would hold up until the 6th inning when the Mudcats finally collected their first hit and first run against Fireflies right hander Felix Arronde. David Garcia led off the inning getting hit by a pitch and after a walk to Reidy Mercado, Daniel Guilarte broke the ice with the first hit for the Mudcats. Garcia would score the tying run on a two-out wild pitch.

Carolina starter Daniel Corniel did not factor into the decision but was stellar allowing just one run and scattering four hits over six innings of work.

