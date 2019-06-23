Woodpeckers Hold off Pelicans and Complete Sweep

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers launched a pair of homers and defeated the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3-2 Sunday to complete the four-game sweep from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

After a 50-minute rain delay pushed the series finale back, the Woodpeckers (4-0, 35-38) got on the board first. A solo homer by Michael Papierski gave the Woodpeckers a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but the Pelicans (0-4, 21-50) fired back quickly.

In the bottom half of the third inning, Myrtle Beach knotted the game up at 1-1 when Zach Davis grounded a single up the middle that scored Jimmy Herron from second.

Fayetteville returned the favor in the top of the fourth when Marty Costes knocked a two-run homer off of Alexander Vargas (L, 1-2) that gave the Woodpeckers a 3-1 lead.

Myrtle Beach fought back in the sixth inning when Cam Balego drilled a solo home run off of Austin Hansen (W, 1-0) that cut the gap to 3-2.

The Pelicans brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but Hansen retired the side as Fayetteville locked in the 3-2 win.

Myrtle Beach now embarks on a seven-game road trip with a trip to Winston-Salem on deck. The Pelicans will battle the Dash at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in game one of a three-game set.

The Pelicans will send RHP Javier Assad (2-5, 3.45) to the hill against RHP Jonathan Stiever (4-6, 4.74) for the Dash.

Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

