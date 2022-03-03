Woodpeckers Announce 2022 First Half Promotional Calendar

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are excited to announce their 2022 promotional schedule for the first half of the season. Single game tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 12th, in-person, at a special ticket release party beginning at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available online starting Monday, March 14th at 9 a.m.

The Woodpeckers Daily Promotions for 2022 include returning favorites while also introducing new themes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Here is a list of this season's daily promotions:

- T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 750 fans each Tuesday will receive a free t-shirt!

- Dollar Dog Wednesday/Winning Weekday: Enjoy $1 Smithfield Foods hot dogs all game! Also, bring your pup to the game for only $1! If the Woodpeckers win on a Wednesday home game, all fans in attendance can turn their ticket in for a free one at the next Wednesday home game! | presented by Smithfield Foods & 640 WFNC

- Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy discounted domestic and craft brews and Pepsi products! Following the game, enjoy live music at Healy's Right Field Bar! | presented by Corona Light & Rock 103

- Friday Fireworks: We'll light up the sky after every Friday night game! | presented by Q98

- Sunday Funday: Kids can run the bases postgame and families can play catch in the field; adults 21 and older can enjoy discounted mimosas and bloody marys! | presented by Magic 106.9

The preliminary promotional schedule includes 17 giveaway dates, 7 fireworks shows, 4 specialty on-field jerseys, and 20 theme nights throughout the first 36 home games at Segra Stadium. The calendar is listed below. All promotions are subject to change:

Tuesday, 4/12 (7:05 p.m.): Opening Night, T-Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000), Fireworks

Saturday 4/16 (5:05 p.m.): Black & Gold Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of FTCC

Sunday, 4/17 (2:05 p.m.): Postgame Easter Egg Hunt

Wednesday, 4/27 (11:05 a.m.): Education Day

Thursday, 4/28 (7:05 p.m.): Healthcare Heroes Night w/ specialty on-field jersey | presented by Cape Fear Valley Health

Saturday, 4/30 (5:05 p.m.): Batting Practice Pullover Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Foxy 99

Sunday, 4/31 (2:05 p.m.): Bunker Paratrooper Bobblehead (First 1,000) | courtesy of Directional Services, Inc.

Friday, 5/13 (7:05 p.m.): Military Appreciation Night w/ specialty on-field jersey; Fireworks | presented by 107.7 JAMZ

Saturday, 5/14 (5:05 p.m.): Faith & Family Night w/ postgame Christian Concert featuring Building 429 | presented by Manna Church

Sunday, 5/15 (2:05 p.m.): Stainless Steel Tumbler Giveaway (1,000) | courtesy of ERA Strother Real Estate

Friday, 6/3 (7:05 p.m.): Star Wars Night w/ specialty on-field jersey; Fireworks

Saturday, 6/4 (5:05 p.m.): Margaritaville at the Ballpark; Margaritaville Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Rock 103

Sunday, 6/5 (2:05 p.m.): First Responders Day; Challenge Coin Giveaway (First 1,000) | presented by Walsingham Group, Inc.

Friday, 6/17 (7:05 p.m.): Sugar Skull Bobblehead (First 1,000); Fireworks | courtesy of Soldiers First Real Estate

Saturday, 6/18 (5:05 p.m.): Black Ops Night; Black Cap Giveaway (First 2,000) | presented by Walsingham Group, Inc.

Sunday, 6/19 (2:05 p.m.): Father's Day, Grill Spatula Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of Smithfield Foods

Friday, 6/24 (7:05 p.m.): Geekend Weekend; Superhero Night w/ on-field jersey; Fireworks | presented by Q98

Saturday, 6/25 (5:05 p.m.) Geekend Weekend; Arcade Night; 8-Bit Cap Giveaway (First 1,000) | courtesy of PNC Bank

Sunday, 6/26 (2:05 p.m.): Geekend Weekend; Wizards & Wands: Scarf Giveaway (First 1,000)

To see the full promotional calendar, visit our website at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com. The Woodpeckers open their third season of play in Kannapolis on April 8th and return for their home opener on April 12th against the Salem Red Sox.

