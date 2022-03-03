RiverDogs Single-Game Tickets on Sale March 8

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs enjoyed a memorable and historic season in 2021. Fans were welcomed back to the ballpark after a lengthy absence and the team won the first championship in franchise history. The goal for 2022 is simple: Do it all over again, but bigger and better. The team announced that single-game tickets for the 2022 campaign will be available online at riverdogs.com starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Once again, all tickets will be received digitally and accessible on a mobile device.

"Single-game tickets going on sale is always much-anticipated as the offseason comes to a close and we begin to ramp up toward another season.," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "It's really exciting that, for the first time as an organization, we can put tickets on sale as defending champions. We are looking forward to continuing our championship celebration with the Charleston community as the new season gets underway."

Beginning March 8, single-game buyers will have their first chance to reserve seats for the 66-game home schedule at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Opening Night, presented by REV Federal Credit Union is slated for April 8 at 7:05 p.m. when the River Dogs welcome their in-state rival from Myrtle Beach to the Holy City. The initial homestand consists of Championship Celebration Weekend presented by Nucor Steel (April 8-10), an off day on April 11 and a six-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (April 12-17). The remainder of the schedule includes visits from the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Augusta GreenJackets, Delmarva Shorebirds, Salem Red Sox, Down East Wood Ducks and Lynchburg Hillcats.

Ticket prices at The Joe remain incredibly affordable with seats beginning as low as $8. Diamond view seats are $20 each, field view tickets are $18, Upper Reserved seats are $11 and grandstand tickets are just $9. Single-game options to the Segra Club, the premier gameday experience featuring an air-conditioned interior, food, beer, and wine, and one-of-a-kind views of both the game and the Ashley River marsh, will also be available for purchase for $110.

For a guide on managing digital tickets and answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the Digital Ticket Guide on the RiverDogs website.

The full promotions schedule will be announced in the coming days.

Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union is Friday, April 8 as the RiverDogs welcome the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to The Joe. Season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

