FredNats Hire New Broadcaster, Joey Zanaboni

March 3, 2022







FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - The Fredericksburg Nationals announced Thursday, March 3 that Joey Zanaboni will serve as the team's lead play-by-play broadcaster in 2022.

"It is one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as the Voice of the FredNats this season," said Zanaboni. "I plan to make this the most memorable season of my career. I will leave no stone unturned in making this the most original, entertaining and engaging broadcast in Minor League Baseball."

Zanaboni becomes the second broadcaster in team history. He will replace Erik Bremer, who served as the team's primary play-by-play voice in 2021 before becoming the broadcaster of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Minnesota Twins Double-A).

"Joey will be a wonderful addition to our staff. His on-air personality will bring another level of contagious excitement to our already entertaining game days," said Fredericksburg Nationals Vice President of Creative Services and Assistant General Manager, Robert Perry.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Zanaboni has worked in professional baseball since 2014 when he debuted with the independent River City Rascals of the Frontier League. He served as the voice of the Johnson City Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals Rookie Advanced) in 2019 as the franchise captured the Appalachian League championship. He most recently served as the voice of the Sioux Falls Canaries, an MLB Partner League franchise in the American Association.

Highlight reels of Zanaboni's work have been featured by USA Today, CBS Sports, and Barstool Sports, and his football play-by-play appeared in Season 2 of the hit Netflix docuseries Last Chance U. In 2021, he gained notoriety for a viral highlight call that appeared on both SportsCenter's Top 10 and Bleacher Report.

"If you're a FredNats fan, I encourage you to reach out," said Zanaboni. "I want to get to know each and every listener this season as we continue to build the most vibrant fan base in Minor League Baseball. This is going to be a ton of fun."

Fans can listen live throughout the season via MiLB.com and MiLB.TV. The Nationals will stream all 142 home and away games via the MiLB's broadcast platforms beginning April 8th when the team opens its schedule at 7:05 ET in Delmarva.

