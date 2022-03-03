Wood Ducks Individual Tickets on Sale March 15

Kinston, N.C. - Amid the current lockout between Major League Baseball owners and the Major League Players Association, the Down East Wood Ducks today confirmed that their 2022 season will begin on time as scheduled on April 12 at Grainger Stadium, regardless of the status of the Major League labor dispute.

"We are excited to celebrate our fifth baseball season in Kinston," said Wood Ducks General Manager Jon Clemmons. "As the 2022 Minor League season will be unaffected by the lockout, we look forward to providing fans a fun and memorable experience for this season and beyond."

The Down East Wood Ducks also confirmed today that individual tickets for all 66 Wood Ducks home games will go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. Opening night for the 2022 Down East campaign is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Individual tickets start at $9.00 for games Sunday - Thursday. Friday and Saturday tickets will be $14.00. Discounts are available for advanced ticket purchases online or for groups of 20+. Fans are also encouraged to renew their season tickets by March 15.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am - 5pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok, and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

