Woodies Wildin' Off

May 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Game five of the series between the Delmarva Shorebirds and the Down East Wood Ducks began with both teams having identical innings as four batters came to the plate in the first, both leaving one stranded on first, reaching via a walk. In the second Delmarva took the lead with a leadoff solo home run by Stiven Acevedo against Woodies starter Jose Corniell. The Woodies tied the game up in the bottom of the third as an Abi Oriz double brought in Anthony Gutierrez from second against Delmarva starter Juan Nunez.

The fourth inning went quietly as neither team recorded a hit. In the fifth, four runs scored, three for the Shorebirds and one for the Woodies. Prado had a double scoring Victor Gonzalez from second and a two-run home run by Basallo, against Woodies' reliever Jackson Leath, extending the lead to 4-1. The Woodies had a leadoff double by Cauley, brought in by Gutierrez to bring the deficit back down to two runs, Delmarva up 4-2. Delmarva reached second base in the top of the sixth with one out but failed to capitalize. The Woodies brought the game within one run in the bottom half with Tucker Mitchell reaching on a single, later scoring on a throwing error on a pick off try at third by the Delmarva catcher, Delmarva up 4-3.

Dylan MacLean entered the game to throw the final three innings for the Wood Ducks. MacLean kept Delamrva off the board for the rest of the game, giving up 3 hits and striking out 4 batters, while setting up the team for a chance at a late inning rally in the bottom of the ninth. Moreno singled with one out to put a runner on base. Andres Mesa came in to pinch run for Moreno, moving up to second on a Gutierrez walk. A strikeout by the Delmarva closer, Rivera, made it two outs with runners on first and second for the hot hitter Tucker Mitchell. On a 2-0 count, Tucker singled into left field scoring Mesa from second, and on the throw home from left the ball sailed over the catcher's head and Gutierrez, running on first contact, sprinted toward the plate, sliding into home for a 5-4 walk-off Woodies win! The Woodies went wild celebrating the win, bring out the Gatorade cooler from the dugout to pour on Mitchell. The win on the night went to MacLean and the loss to Rivera.

The Wood Ducks (18-12) and Delmarva Shorebirds (16-14) play game six tomorrow on Sunday, May 14th at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston, NC. The first pitch is set for 1:00 pm. The

Woodies are leading the series 3-2. All fans can come out for Mother's Day/Dogs and Dogs Day as hot dogs are only one dollar and your furry friends are allowed in the park presented by Minuteman Food Mart and Riverbank Animal Hospital.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri - 10am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2023

Woodies Wildin' Off - Down East Wood Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.