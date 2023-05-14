GreenJackets Show Composure to Take Mother's Day Victory

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) picked up a series split against the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays) with a Mother's Day victory. Augusta (15-17) utilized two late home runs to propel the GreenJackets to a 6-4 victory over Charleston (13-20).

Didier Fuentes took the mound for his third home start at SRP Park. Reaching velocities of 96 miles an hour, the 17-year old Fuentes surrendered three runs in 3.2 innings of work. Charleston took the lead on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, before a two-run single from David McCabe put the GreenJackets back on top. A two-run home run for Christopher Barete gave the RiverDogs the lead back in the top of the second at 3-2, which would remain the score for the next three and a half innings.

Samuel Strickland (W, 1-0) relieved Fuentes in the fourth and pitched two and one third innings of scoreless baseball, striking out two in his return to SRP Park. In the bottom of the sixth, Ethan Workinger singled to extend his hit streak to 16 games, the longest of any Carolina League player this year. After taking second on a balk, an error enabled him to score to tie the game. Then, Andrew Keck launched his first home run of the season to left field, putting Augusta up 5-3. Justin Janas tacked on his first homer two innings later to make it 6-3.

Darling Florentino (S, 1) came out for the ninth inning in relief of Tyree Thompson, who pitched two stellar innings, and despite Florentino walking four batters and allowing a run he was able to pick up the save. The 6-4 win moved the GreenJackets back to two games below .500. The 3-3 series split was the first split for Augusta on the year. The GreenJackets have now homered in eight straight games and lead the Carolina League in home runs this month.

The GreenJackets are on the road this week for seven games against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs). The GreenJackets return to SRP Park for six games against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) beginning Tuesday, May 23rd! For tickets, information on promotions, and more, visit greenjacketsbaseball.com.

