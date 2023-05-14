Minor League Baseball and the American Cancer Society Launch 2023 Campaign

May 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - This week, Minor League Baseball announced plans for a fundraising campaign during the 2023 season in support of the American Cancer Society. The "Hope At Bat" program will consist of four "Donation Days" across the country, where on-field performance by players will generate donations to the ACS.

The "Hope At Bat" campaign's donation days will be on Mother's Day (May 14), Father's Day (June 18), the Fourth of July, and September 3.

On Mother's Day (May 14), every strikeout in a MiLB game will be worth $10 to the ACS as part of "Strike Out Breast Cancer Day" across the 60 MiLB games.

On Father's Day (June 18), each home run hit in the 60 MiLB games will be worth $100 to the ACS as part of "Knocking Cancer Out of the Park Day" to fight prostate and colorectal cancer.

On the Fourth of July, every double hit in the Minor Leagues will be worth $50 to the ACS as part of "Doubling Down on Sun Safety Day."

On September 3, MiLB clubs will join Major League Baseball clubs in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. For every run scored in the Minor Leagues that day, MiLB will donate $15 to the ACS as part of "Give Every Child a Chance to Run Day."

Woodpeckers fans can look forward to the home games on May 14, and June 18, to cheer on the team as they play to raise money for the ACS.

For more than 100 years, the American Cancer Society has been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. To learn more, visit cancer.org.

For more information about the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.