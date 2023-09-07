Woodies Shutout GreenJackets

In game two of the series between the Augusta GreenJackets and the Down East Wood Ducks, a pitching duel commenced as McCarty started for the Woodies and Kuehler started for the GreenJackets. Both pitchers threw well in their first two innings of work without allowing a runner to reach scoring position before both sides reached scoring position in the third inning.

In the top of the third Tavarez reached on a walk, making it to second on a pickoff error before McCarty struck out the last batter of the half inning. The Woodies also reached on a walk in the third via Hurdle, as Hurdle swiped second and reached third on a groundout before Kuehler got another groundout to end the inning.

In the top of the fourth, McCarty struck out 2 GreenJackets and got a groundout to end his night with 4.0 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, and 5 strikeouts. Kuehler went one, two, three against the Woodies in the bottom of the fourth. Kai Wynyard replaced McCarty on the bump in the fifth, threatening after two runners reached on walks, with the Woodies escaping the inning on two caught stealing's and a single by Collins in between the caught stealing's. Kuehler struck out the first two Woodies batters that he faced in the bottom of the fifth, exiting the game with 4.2 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. Harper relieved Kuehler, getting a groundout to end the fifth. Wynyard went one, two, three in the top of the sixth, adding a strikeout to his name while the Woodies threatened in the bottom half of the inning as Hurdle reached on a single, advancing to scoring position of a walk before a strikeout and a double play retired the Woodies.

The GreenJackets continued to make baserunning mistakes in the seventh as Grady singled and in an attempt to leg out a double was thrown out from right by Mendez. The Woodies failed to bring another run in during the bottom of the seventh, as Moller lead off with a bloop single that was kicked allowing him to reach second base, advancing to third on a fly ball to deep left center for the first out. Harper got a strikeout and groundout to leave Moller stranded on third base. In the eighth inning the tie was broken by the Woodies with Hurdle reaching for the third time on the night, swiping second for his second bag on the night, advancing to third on a balk,

and scoring on a sac fly to left off the bat off Scott, Woodies up 1-0. Bonzagni, who took over for Wynyard in the eighth, shut down the GreenJackets in their last at bat with two groundouts to Hurdle and a strikeout. Bonzagni received the win on the night as the Woodies took the 1-0 victory.

The Wood Ducks (65-58) and Augusta GreenJackets (60-67) play game three tomorrow, September 7th, with the series tied at 1-1, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Thirsty Thursday with $2 Natural Light, Busch Light, and Peanuts presented by Natural Light.

