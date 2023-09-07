Compton Homers, GreenJackets Fall in Close Thursday Clash

Kinston, NC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) dropped their second straight close contest to the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers) on Thursday, falling 4-2. The Wood Ducks (29-34, 66-58) kept Augusta to just one hit in the final 5.1 innings, while the GreenJackets (29-34, 60-68) saw Drew Compton hit his first professional homer.

The GreenJackets struck first and avenged the previous day's shutout, when in the top of the second Drew Compton slugged his first professional homer to lead off the inning. The Wood Ducks would take the lead back off of Riley Frey in the bottom of the frame, when Anthony Calarco returned the favor with his maiden long ball to put Down East up 2-1. The GreenJackets drew level just minutes later in the top of the third, with Jace Grady singling home Cam Magee to make it 2-2.

That score would hold for the following three innings, as Augusta was held in check by Down East starter Joseph Montalvo and reliever Adrian Rodriguez. Frey was relieved by LJ McDonough in the fifth inning, and the former FGCU man kept the score level in his first frame of work. However, Down East recaptured the lead in the bottom of the sixth. The first two men singled against McDonough, and advanced to second and third on a passed ball. Devin Hurdle hit a ball on the ground to first baseman Drew Compton, whose throw home was late and off target as both base runners scored to give Down East the lead at 4-2.

The GreenJackets then sent up the minimum in the final three innings as the league-leading pitching of Down East pulled through. Thomas Ireland worked the final four frames for the hosts, picking up his first career win in the process. Zack Austin worked 1.2 scoreless frames for Augusta, his seventh straight outing without allowing an earned run.

The GreenJackets close out the 2023 season with just three more games on the road against the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers). All games can be heard on the GreenJackets Radio Network at bit.ly/GJRadio. The GreenJackets are looking forward to 2024 opening day already! Go to GreenJacketsBaseball.com to check out season ticket packages, game dates, and more!

