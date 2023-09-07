FredNats' Bullpen Deals Six Scoreless in 6-5 Win

SALISBURY, MD - The FredNat bullpen delivered six scoreless innings to help lift the Nats over Delmarva 6-5.

Fredericksburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Cristhian Vaquero ground out, but Delmarva answered right away in the home half of the inning. Anderson De Los Santos drew a two-out walk, ahead of Jake Cunningham who ripped a single back up the middle. Aneudis Morgan then doubled to plate both runners which put the Shorebirds in front 2-1.

But in the top of the second, Max Romero Jr. reached with a leadoff single. Later in the frame, Marcus Brown tripled off the right field wall to tie the game at two. Jonathon Thomas then put the Freddies back in front 3-2.

Delmarva punched right back, as Luis Valdez singled and stole second base in the bottom of the inning. He moved to third on a fielder's choice, and scored when Adam Crampton singled to once again tie the game. Tavian Josenberger kept the inning rolling with a single, then later he and Crampton executed a double steal. That put Adam Crampton in position to score on a wild pitch to make it 4-3 Shorebirds.

The Nats tied things once again on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth, Elijah Green ripped a two-out single in front of Max Romero Jr.. Max then hammered the first pitch he saw for a two-run homer, which put Fredericksburg ahead 6-5.

From there, Fredericksburg's bullpen handled their business. Johan Otanzez had already fired a scoreless inning before the Nats jumped in front, and Merrick Baldo covered the fifth and sixth innings without any damage. Finally, Moises Diaz fired three shutout innings with just one base hit against him to lock up a 6-5 win for the Nationals. Otanez got his first FredNat win, Diaz earned his second save, and Randy Beriguete fell to 0-4 with the loss on his line.

