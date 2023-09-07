RiverDogs Unveil Promotions for Playoff Opener

The Charleston RiverDogs playoff opener against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans is set to be played at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in less than one week. The contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12. On Thursday, the RiverDogs announced a giveaway and more details about the game. Once again, the team's pursuit of a championship "three-peat" is presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a RiverDogs playoff t-shirt in partnership with Gildan. The white shirt is identical to those that the players were given on the field the night the team clinched a trip to the postseason. They feature Charlie T. RiverDog on the front, standing alongside the slogan, "Run It 3ack". There will also be $1 beers available throughout the stadium thanks to Budweiser.

The contest is Game 1 of a best-of-three series to determine the South Division champion. Games 2 and, if necessary, 3 will be in Myrtle Beach on the 14th and 15th. The Carolina League Championship series is also a best-of-three set against the winner from the North Division. Should they advance, the RiverDogs will be in line to host Games 2 and, if necessary, 3 of that series on September 19 and 20.

