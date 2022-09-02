Woodies Fail to Rally

In game three of the series between the Fayetteville Woodpecker and Down East Wood Ducks, Down East took the lead early in the second, as both teams failed to score in the first, with a double off the wall in left by Miguel Villarroel scoring Marcus Smith from second. The Woodpeckers hit back with two runs in the top of the third on a two run home run by Tommy Sacco.

The fifth inning has been a high scoring inning in this series so far as the Woodpeckers scored four off Jose Corniell, collecting three hits in that inning, three walks and a sacrifice fly. The Woodies tried to get a late rally going in the bottom of the seventh, cutting down the Woodpeckers lead to three on a RBI single by Tucker Mitchell and a sacrifice fly by Efrenyer Narvaez.

The Woodpeckers came back at the Woodies with some insurance in the top of the ninth, scoring one more on a solo home run by Tyler Whitaker. In the bottom half the Woodies rally ended, scoring one run, leaving one runner second, and the tying run on deck. The final score was in favor of Fayetteville 7-4, with a win going to Woodpeckers starter, A.J. Blubaugh, who struck out 8 batters in 5.0 innings and the save going to Austin Temple.

The Wood Ducks (62-61) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (51-71) play game four tomorrow on Friday, September 12nd, with the Woodpeckers leading the series 2-1, as first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

