RiverDogs Put Playoff Tickets on Sale as Regular Season Nears Finish

September 2, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are working toward securing a berth in the Carolina League postseason with nine games to play in the regular season. On Friday, the team announced that fans will have an opportunity to catch game one of the South Division Championship Series on Tuesday, September 13 at 7:05 p.m. for just $5 with a flash sale beginning now through Labor Day.

Tickets are available here and at riverdogs.com. Enter the coupon code "flash" to receive the special sale price.

"Last year's run to the championship was such a memorable experience for all involved in large part because of the great support we received from our fans", said President and General Manager Dave Echols. "This year's team is in great position to get back to the playoffs and we are hoping to give them a fantastic environment to play in for game one."

Should they qualify, the RiverDogs will host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for game one of a best-of-three series to determine the South Division champion. Games two and, if necessary, three would be in Myrtle Beach on the 15th and 16th.

If the RiverDogs fall short of reaching the playoffs, a credit in the full amount of the purchase will be applied toward the 2023 season for those who bought playoff tickets. Those fans will also have an early window to purchase tickets prior to the general public for next season.

