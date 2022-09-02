Myrtle Beach Falls in 10-Inning Bout with Charleston 7-6

After going up 6-5 in the top of the 10th, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans allowed a two-out, two-run single from Shane Sasaki to lose 7-6 to the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday night. With their second loss of the week, the Pelicans are 73-50 and 26-31 in the second half. The RiverDogs increased their South Division, second-half lead to three and a half games with the win. Their record is 82-41 and 36-21 in the second half of the season.

Every hitter in the Pelicans lineup reached base safely as the team collected 13 hits. Ezequiel Pagan (3-4, 2B, RBI, BB) smacked the only extra-base hit for the Birds and led the team with three knocks. Kevin Alcantara (2-6), Josue Huma (2-5), and Haydn McGeary (2-5, RBI) all logged multi-hit performances in the defeat.

Angel Gonzalez (1-2) allowed the single to Sasaki and took the loss after pitching 1 2/3 innings. Angel Hernandez blew the save by allowing the tying run to the RiverDogs in the bottom of the eighth. Starter Grant Kipp lasted four innings with four runs, three earned allowed with four strikeouts.

Despite striking out 16 times, the RiverDogs lineup tallied nine hits for the evening. Carson Williams (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB) hit a two-run home run in the first for his 18th of the year. Kenny Piper (2-4, 3 RBI, BB) led the team with three runs driven in from the last spot in the lineup. Sasaki (2-5, RBI) hit two singles from the leadoff spot.

As the fifth and final pitcher of the game for Charleston, Jack Snyder (7-2) picked up the win after allowing one unearned run in the top of the 10th. Sean Harney allowed the rest of the runs with four earned after getting just one out in the top of the sixth.

Both teams got on the board in the opening frame with the Pelicans scoring first in their half. Kevin Alcantara led off with a single and stole second. Pedro Ramirez followed with a single to right field as Alcantara scored to give the Birds an early 1-0 advantage.

Charleston quickly responded as Sasaki led off with a single. Williams followed with a two-run homer to center that gave the lead to Charleston 2-1.

That score remained until the bottom of the fifth inning. With nobody out and runners on second and third, Piper lined a single to left that plated a run. Runners went to the corners and Sasaki followed with an RBI single to left that extended the RiverDogs' lead to 4-1.

The game changed on a four-run top of the sixth by the Pelicans. McGeary came up with nobody out and runners on the corners and hit an RBI single to left as Ramirez scored and Huma went to second. Pagan followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to one as McGeary went to third. Ethan Hearn came up after a strikeout to Liam Spence and hit a sacrifice bunt to score McGeary from third. Hearn went to second after third baseman Junior Caminero's throw to first went wild. Later in the inning, Parker Chavers drew a bases-loaded walk to give Myrtle Beach a 5-4 lead.

The Pelicans lead held until the bottom of the eighth when Blake Robertson doubled to start and went to third on a wild pitch by Hernandez. Bobby Seymour knocked him in with one out on a single to left that tied the game 5-5.

After a scoreless ninth, Myrtle Beach and Charleston entered the 10th in a tie game. Reginald Preciado started at second for the Pelicans and advanced to third on a groundout to second by Chavers that led off the inning. After Alcantara struck out, Preciado scored on a wild pitch by Snyder to put the Pelicans in front 6-5. Ramirez flew out to end the inning.

Brock Jones started the bottom of the 10th at second base and Ryan Spikes walked to put two runners on for Charleston. After Oneill Manzueta struck out, Piper grounded out as both runners advanced to second and third for Sasaki. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Sasaki hit a single to right-center field to plate both runs and give the RiverDogs a 7-6 victory.

Friday night will see the fourth game of the series scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

