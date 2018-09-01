Woodies Drop Seventh Straight Game

KINSTON, NC - The Wood Ducks (23-45, 58-80) could only muster three hits in a 3-0 shutout loss to the Dash (42-24, 83-53). Down East's bullpen was strong for the second straight night in the defeat.

LeDarious Clark (bunt single), Yanio Perez (single), and Ricky Valencia managed the hits for the DEWDs, but still only collected three at-bats with runners in scoring position. Leody Taveras did draw a walk in the first inning and extended his on-base streak to 19 games.

DEWD starter Tyler Thomas pitched five innings and only allowed four hits to the Dash. Zach Remillard's two-run double in the second carried Winston-Salem for most of the contest and was the only blemish on Thomas' line.

The Dash would add a run off of Christian Torres in the eighth inning but he struck out two batters over his two innings of work. Previous to his entrance, Brett Eibner tossed a zero in the sixth inning but was pulled due to injury ahead of the seventh.

Finally, Josh Altmann had the ninth inning and tossed his first scoreless frame of the season in seven tries.

Down East drops their seventh straight contest and prepare for the penultimate game of the 2018 season on Sunday. Gates will open at a special time of 12:30 p.m. for a full team autograph signing session until 1:00 p.m. as part of fan appreciation weekend. Kids can run the bases after the game and first pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

