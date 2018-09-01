OF Demi Orimoloye traded by Milwaukee to the Toronto Blue Jays

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the trade of Mudcats OF Demi Orimoloye to the Toronto Blue Jays organization, the reinstatement of OF Rob Henry off the Carolina disabled list and the transfer of INF Trever Morrison from the Mudcats to Low-A Wisconsin.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 24 active players with two on the disabled list and one MLB rehab assignment.

In summary:

9/1: OF Demi Orimoloye traded by Milwaukee to the Toronto Blue Jays

9/1: OF Rob Henry reinstated from the Carolina disabled list

9/1: INF Trever Morrison transferred from Carolina to Low-A Wisconsin

