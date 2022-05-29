Woodies Clinch Series Win

Bats came alive early this game with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Kenedy Corona hitting a solo shot off a billboard in left center field to give them a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st. The Woodies were able to answer in the bottom of the 1st with an RBI single from Cam Cauley that drove in Alejandro Osuna to tie the game. Tucker Mitchell hit a line drive double the next at bat driving in Cam Cauley to give the Down East Wood Ducks a 2-1 lead. After rattling the Woodpeckers pitcher, Zack Matthews, he was replaced in the bottom of the second by Bryant Salgado. Mitch Bratt had a strong outing on the mound for the Wood Ducks striking out the side one inning, going 3 up 3 down in another, and finishing his showcase with 8 total strikeouts. In the bottom of the 4th the Woodies extend their lead with a homerun from Daniel Mateo. In the same inning, Jose Acosta hit a ball that was originally ruled a homerun. It was appealed and changed to a triple. Nonetheless, he drove in Abi Ortiz who got on from a walk earlier that inning in his at bat.

The lead is now 4-1 for the Wood Ducks. Larson Kindreich comes out of the duck blind to replace Mitch Bratt. He has his fair share of strikeouts finishing with 7. He does end up giving up two runs in the top of the 8th. Logan Cerny hits an RBI triple and then ends up being brought in on a pick off error by the catcher to bring the Woodpeckers within 1. Leury Tejada seals the game for the Wood Ducks in the top of the 9th to give them their 4th win to clinch the series.

The Wood Ducks (20-24) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-25) continue their series tomorrow, on Sunday, May 29th, with the Woodies leading the series 4-1, as the first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

