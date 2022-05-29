INF Willy Adames Added on MLB Rehab

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the addition of INF Willy Adames to the Mudcats for a Major League rehabilitation assignment.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with one on MLB rehab.

In summary: 5/29: INF Willy Adames added to Carolina on MLB rehab assignment.

Adames will wear jersey No. 27.

