INF Willy Adames Added on MLB Rehab
May 29, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the addition of INF Willy Adames to the Mudcats for a Major League rehabilitation assignment.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with one on MLB rehab.
In summary: 5/29: INF Willy Adames added to Carolina on MLB rehab assignment.
Adames will wear jersey No. 27.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 29, 2022
- INF Willy Adames Added on MLB Rehab - Carolina Mudcats
- Woodies Clinch Series Win - Down East Wood Ducks
- FredNats Split with Salem, Arias Hits Walk-off Single - Fredericksburg Nationals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.