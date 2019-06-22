Woodchucks Put on Offensive Clinic against Mallards

The Woodchucks got off to a hot start. Brandon Seltzer singled on the first pitch of the ballgame to get on base, and just a few pitches later, Adam Frank hit his 5th home run of the season to give the Woodchucks a 2-0 lead. A few batters later, Byron Murray sent a ball over the center field fence to give the Chucks a 3-0 lead before the Mallards picked up their bats.

Madison had an answer in the bottom half of the inning. Ben Anderson drew a lead-off walk, and Logan Michaels quickly hit a double to drive him in to make the score 3-1. Nate Madej then struck out the side to get out of the inning.

The Mallards added some more runs in the bottom of the second. Michaels drove in his second run of the ballgame to make it 3-2, and then with two men on and two outs, Justice Bigbie left the yard to give the Mallards a 5-3 lead.

The Woodchucks wasted no time with a response of their own. Adam Frank singled to begin the top of the 3rd, followed by a T.J. Reeves double. With both men on base, Byron Murray hit a double off of the right field wall to score both Frank and Reeves and tie the game up at 5-5. Kaeber Rog then reached on an error that allowed Murray to score. The Woodchucks retook the lead at 6-5.

However, the lead did not last long. Jordan Stephens hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the 3rd to tie the game up at 6-6. Madej retired the other three batters he faced off against.

After a scoreless 4th inning, the Woodchucks got back on the board in the 5th. Kaeber Rog singled, Santino Miozzi walked, and Alec Arnone recorded his first hit as a member of the Chucks, a double off of the left field fence that scored Rog to make the score 7-6.

The Chucks extended their lead in the 6th, a double by Adam Frank and then one by TJ Reeves brought in another run to make the score 8-6. Clean-up hitter Byron Murray then unloaded on a 3-2 pitch from reliever Jarrett Sheelk for his second home run of the game, a two-run shot that made it 10-6 in the Chucks favor.

Wisconsin got on the board once again in the 7th. After Santino Miozzi singled to lead off the inning and Alec Arnone drew a walk, a throwing error by the pitcher Nick Morales allowed both runners to get into scoring position. Lawrence Cicileo hit a single to bring in both runs, giving the Chucks a 12-6 lead.

The Mallards got some runs back in the bottom of the 7th. Woodchuck pitcher Trey Horton gave up a leadoff single to Ben Anderson, and then hit three of the next four batters he faced. Then, with two outs and the bases loaded, Mallard catcher Ryne Stanley hit a single to plate two more runs for Madison, making the score 12-9.

Wisconsin got one back in the 8th, when T.J. Reeves hit a solo home run, his 5th of the season and third extra-base hit of the game. That made the score 13-9 going into the bottom of the 8th.

Nolan Lebamoff came in with two outs in the bottom of the 7th, and recorded the last seven outs the Woodchucks needed. It took him just four batters in the bottom of the 9th to retire the side and give the Woodchucks the victory, advancing them to 15-12 on the season.

Top Performers

Starter Nate Madej struck out nine batters in his five innings of work, and picked up his second win of the season.

Both Adam Frank and T.J Reeves had multiple extra-base hits and home runs; they are tied for the team lead with five.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will be back at Athletic Park tomorrow to face the Mallards again. The game will start at 3:05 PM. Tomorrow is Faith and Family day. Join us for fellowship and music! It is also post-game kids can run the bases presented by Yach's Body & Custom and Grebe's! There is also the Sunday Dinner Trig's Family Four Pack when you buy four reserved seats you get four hot dogs, and four bottles of soda for $44!

