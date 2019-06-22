Jones Five Strikeouts Keep It Close But Bombers Fall 2-1 to Jackrabitts

The Battle Creek Bombers kept it close with Kokomo on Saturday, but the Bombers would fall short to the Jackrabbits on the road in the first of two. Bombers closer Burrell Jones struck out five of five down the stretch to keep his team in it, but Kokomo would hold on to win 2-1.

Bomber starter Amani Godfrey was dealing quickly and dealing well to start things off for Battle Creek but would run into trouble in the fourth. Facing just two batters over the minimum through three, Godfrey walked Jeff Timko to lead off and hit Logan Jarvis with a pitch in the next at bat. This, followed by an error, would eventually lead to two runs for Kokomo securing the first lead of the game.

Michael Morissette would score in the top of the 7th inning to bring the Bombers back within one and then Burrell Jones would make his name known in the bottom half of the frame. Jones entered in relief of Ping-Chun Ho with one out and runners on first and second base.

With one strike in the first at bat, Kokomo pulled off a double steal moving their runners to second and third. Jones would strikeout Timko on back to back swinging strikes and follow that with another strikeout ending the 7th inning.

In the 8th, Jones would sit down all three batters faced with swinging strikeouts giving the Bombers a fighting chance at the plate in the 9th. Jones would finish his night with 1.2 innings pitched and five strikeouts.

Jackrabbit closer Ryan Boyer would response with a strong performance of his own, retiring three straight in the top of the ninth to secure the win for Kokomo.

The Bombers and Jackrabbits play again on Sunday at 1:05.

