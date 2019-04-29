Woodchucks Promote Kayla Zenner to Assistant General Manager

Wausau, WIS - The Wisconsin Woodchucks are pleased to announce the promotion of Kayla Zenner to the position of Assistant General Manager. Kayla is entering her third season with the Woodchucks, after serving two years as the Marketing & Service Coordinator. In her new role, Kayla will continue to be responsible for corporate sponsorships, marketing, group sales and ticket operations.

"The Woodchucks are very fortunate to have a person with Kayla's talent, creativity and drive," stated team owner Mark Macdonald. "In a very short time she has become a leader for the team handling all aspects of sales, operations and digital media. For many fans, Kayla has become the face of the Woodchucks and this promotion reflects her importance."

Kayla has her Bachelor's in Sociology from Marquette University and her Master's in Sports Administration from Northwestern University. In addition to her work with the Woodchucks, Kayla is active in the Wausau area through various young professional organizations.

