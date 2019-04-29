Stingers to Hold Part-Time Job Fair May 9th

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are looking for energetic people to be a part of their game-day staff for the 10th season! The Stingers are hosting a game-day employment Job Fair from 5:30-6:30 pm on Thursday, May 9th in to the Stingers office, which is located at Bill Taunton Stadium (1401 SW 22nd St.).

The Stingers will be accepting applications and interviewing those interested in a variety of game-day employment opportunities such as suite hosts, servers and ushers.

Game-day applications are available at the Stingers Front Office, or a downloadable application can be found online on the Stingers website. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application before arrival.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Stingers offer a fun-filled atmosphere and a unique employee experience during the summer months.

The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

