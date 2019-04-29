Rafters Announce 2019 Weekly Promotions

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.- The Rafters have announced the 2019 season's weekly promotional schedule. This year they are adding two promotions to the already packed weekly schedule for the upcoming season.

All Sunday games this season will offer the McCain Foods Family Pack. For only $42, a family will receive four reserved bleacher tickets, four hot dogs, four fountain sodas, and two baskets of McCain Foods French fries. This ticket package is only available prior to gates opening.

This will be the second year of the Elks Lodge Military Mondays. All veterans or current military personnel can present Military ID at the ticket office to receive a FREE reserved bleacher ticket, hot dog, fountain soda & hat for any Monday home game, all courtesy of the Elks Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Rafters have partnered up with Mid-State Technical College again for a one-of-a-kind promotion: Free Tuition Tuesdays. All future, current, and previous students of Mid-State Technical College will be eligible to register via the Rafters official team website during the promotional period beginning on Monday, May 6th. For every Tuesday regular season home game, one randomly selected contestant will be chosen from the eligible entries to be the "Mid-State Free Tuition Tuesdays" guest at one of the six Tuesday home games this summer. The randomly selected contestant will receive a $500 scholarship, four complimentary Solarus Founders Club All-Inclusive tickets to gain entrance to one designated game, and be eligible for the Free Tuition Tuesday's grand prize that evening. The contestant will also receive four Rafters goodie bags and photo with Rafters mascot, Rosco, commemorating the event.

If during the third inning of their designated home game, the Rafters pitcher strikes out the first three consecutive batters of the opposing team, without any of the batters reaching base, the pre-selected contestant will win free tuition to Mid-State Technical College courtesy of Mid-State's Foundation, valued up to $15,000! Please see the full listing of official promotion and eligibility rules along with scholarship information at the online registration form page on raftersbaseball.com.

In addition, Tuesdays will be Taco Tuesday Madness at Taco John's in Wisconsin Rapids. Anyone that purchases a breakfast combo from Taco John's on any Tuesday during the Rafters regular season will receive a ticket voucher to select home games.

Every Wednesday will be Point Brewery Double Your Fun. Fans that purchase two 16 oz. cans of Point Special from a Rafters vendor will receive two FREE bags of peanuts, courtesy of Stevens Point Brewery.

A new Wednesday promotion will be the Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa Bingo Night. The first hundred fans to stop at the AF Motors Fan Service Booth will receive a baseball bingo card. The winners will receive a Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa goodie bag.

The infamous Budweiser Thirsty Thursday will be back for another year! Every Thursday will feature two-for-one domestic taps from the time the gates open until the end of the 5th inning. The 2019 season will feature eight Thursday games.

Gates will open thirty minutes earlier on each Friday home game for Point Brewery Happy Hour, 5:30-6:30. Fans will be able to enjoy a Beach Pilot Strawberry Wheat Ale for only $2 during Happy Hour.

Bring your kids to the ballpark on Saturday home games and have them ready to run! Kids will have the opportunity to run the bases postgame every Saturday evening, all made possible by Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics. If there are fireworks that night, then kids will run the bases before the fireworks.

Also, new this season will be Lebakkens Saturday Showcase. Every Saturday fans can enter to win an item given away by Lebakkens Rent to Own. This season, the Rafters will have four Saturday games. On June 15th, Lebakkens will be giving away a Dewalt Tool Set for Father's Day. On July 20th a vacuum will be given away. Then, on July 27th, the showcase will be a 50-inch TV. For the final giveaway on August 3rd, Lebakkens will be giving away a Fender Speaker.

The 4-Game Mini Plan is now on sale along with all of our season ticket and group areas! Single game tickets go on sale April 19th! For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

