Rox Announce 2019 Promotional Schedule

April 29, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce the full promotional schedule for the 2019 season. The schedule is packed with amazing fireworks shows, great premium giveaway items and highly entertaining national entertainment acts throughout the summer. Single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 1 starting at 10 A.M. Tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day online at www.stcloudrox.com, by calling 320-240-9798 or at the Rox ticket office located at the west end of the Municipal Athletic Complex Monday-Friday between 10 A.M. and 5 P.M.

Opening Weekend

Opening weekend will kick off on Saturday, June 1 with a guest appearance by Major League Baseball World Series Champion and former Minnesota Twins player Steve Lombardozzi. The former infielder who was a part of the 1987 Twins team that took home a World Series trophy, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans throughout the game. The home opener, presented by Coborn's, will also feature a post-game fireworks show and all fans will receive a Rox magnet schedule. On Sunday, June 2, the Rox will host Baseball Bat Giveaway Day presented by CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center. The first 300 fans 14 years old and under will receive a youth baseball bat. The game will also be Strike Out Stroke Night. It is also the first Coborn's Kids Day of the season, where kids will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

Friday Night Fireworks

After every Friday home game in 2019, there will be a post-game fireworks extravaganza put on display for fans in attendance. In addition to the June 1 home opener, Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled for June 7 presented by Kwik Trip, June 28 presented by Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant, July 5 presented by Kwik Trip, July 19 presented by Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant, July 26 presented by SC Times-LocaliQ, August 2 presented by CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) and August 9 presented by Texas Roadhouse. In total there will be a franchise high eight post-game fireworks shows during the 2019 season.

Premium Giveaways

The promotional schedule includes premium giveaways at 16 games throughout the season, including replica throwback jerseys, baseball bats, baseball caps, baseball cards, pint glasses, bobbleheads and more.

Special Events

The Rox will host the Pink in the Park Day presented by Center for Diagnostic Imaging on Sunday, June 9. The Rox will be wearing special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. On Tuesday, June 18 the Rox will host the 8th annual Bark in the Park Night presented by Granite City Pet Hospital. The first 200 dogs will receive a Rox retractable leash. Thursday, June 27 will be the annual Military Appreciation Day presented by Advantage 1 Insurance Agency. The first 300 fans will receive a Military hero baseball card and the Rox will wear special military themed uniforms that will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to benefit local veterans through St. Cloud Stand Down. On Thursday, July 18 it will be Summertime St. Patty's Night presented by Miller Lite. The Rox will wear green jerseys and there will be green bases as well as green beer. Thursday, July 25 will mark the inaugural Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Marco Technologies. The Rox will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned with proceeds going to CentraCare's Suicide Prevention Program. Saturday, August 4 will be the 3rd annual Community All-Stars Night presented by Sentry Bank. Nine area youth will be awarded the ultimate Rox experience.

National Entertainment

There will be numerous national entertainment acts at the Rock Pile this season. The award-winning act ZOOperstars will be performing on Wednesday, June 19 presented by Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. On Tuesday, July 9 Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, as seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe It or Not, Regis and Kelly and ESPN, will be performing throughout the game presented by Brandl Motors. The dueling duo Dueling Pianos will be returning to St. Cloud on Thursday, July 11 presented by PreferredOne. Thursday, July 25 marks the return of America's Ballpark Prankster BirdZerk presented by Marco Technologies. On Saturday, July 27 the Rox will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the classic movie Field of Dreams presented by Stearns County Corn Growers Association. Actor Dwier Brown (John Kinsella) will be signing autographs, taking pictures with fans and select fans will have the chance to play catch on the field with Dwier Brown prior to the game.

Weekly Promotions

In 2019, there will be five weekly promotional nights that will take place throughout the summer. On Tuesday's, it will be "Taco Tuesday" which allows fans to receive a certificate for a free taco from Taco John's after every Tuesday home game. Thursdays are "Thirsty Thursday" at Rox games where fans will leave with a two-for-one beverage coupon for Legend's Bar & Grill. On Friday's, there will be "Friday Night Fireworks" where fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks show (there will also be a fireworks show at the Home Opener on Saturday, June 1). At every Saturday home game the Rox will host "Salute to Service Saturdays" which will give the first 75 active military members or veterans with a valid ID or military discharge papers who purchase a reserve ticket a complimentary Rox hat (available day of game only). To round out the week, every Sunday will be "Coborn's Kids Day," giving kids the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on field after the game.

The full 2019 promotional schedule is listed below:

June 1: Home Opener presented by Coborn's featuring World Series Champion and Former Minnesota Twin Steve Lombardozzi. Post-Game Fireworks! All fans receive a magnet schedule.

June 2: Baseball Bat Giveaway presented by CentraCare Neurosciences Stroke Center. 1st 300 fans 14 & under receive a Youth Baseball Bat. Strike Out Stroke Day. Coborn's Kids' Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

June 4: Poster Schedule Giveaway Night presented by McDonald's Meats. 1st 1,500 fans.

June 6: Traeger Grill Giveaway Night presented by Arrow Ace Hardware & Paint. The 1st 400 fans 18 & older receive a key that can be used to unlock a Traeger Grill valued at over $1,000 at Arrow Ace located on Veterans Drive, St. Cloud from June 7th through June 10th.

June 7: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Kwik Trip.

June 9: Pink in the Park Day presented by Center for Diagnostic Imaging. Rox will be wearing special jerseys that will be auctioned off at the game with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Coborn's Kids Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

June 11: Day/Night Doubleheader. 1:05 P.M. game: Midweek Matinee. Take a co-worker/client to the ballpark for lunch. 7:05 P.M. game: Rox Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Miller Lite. 1st 500 fans 21 & older.

June 16: Father's Day at the ballpark. Coborn's Kids' Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

June 18: Bark in the Park Night presented by Granite City Pet Hospital. 1st 200 dogs receive a Rox Retractable Leash. All dogs enter through the general admission 1st Base Gate.

June 19: Don't miss the award winning national entertainment act ZOOperstars. Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill Gift Card Night. 1st 250 fans 21 & older will receive a gift card with various dollar amounts to be redeemed back at either Blue Line - Sartell or Blue Line - South.

June 23: Books & Baseball Day presented by the Initiative Foundation and United Way. 1st 200 families with a child 5 & under receive a book and will have the opportunity to read with players on the field starting at 3:05 P.M., concluding at 3:30 P.M. Coborn's Kids Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

June 25: Rox Drawstring Bag Giveaway Night presented by Central Minnesota Credit Union. 1st 300 kids 14 & under.

June 26: Faith in Action Night. Pre-game youth baseball/softball clinic presented by Fellowship of Christian Athletes, YMCA, & Northland Capital Financial Services, LLC.

June 27: Military Appreciation Night presented by Advantage 1 Insurance Agency. Rox will be wearing special jerseys and auctioning them off online with the proceeds benefiting Central Minnesota Veterans through St. Cloud Stand Down. Military Hero Baseball Card Giveaway. 1st 300 fans.

June 28: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant.

June 29: Rox Piggy Bank Giveaway & Quarter Drop presented by Great River Federal Credit Union. 1st 300 fans 12 $ under will receive a piggy bank and have a chance to pick up 4,000 quarters on the infield after the game.

June 30: Baseball Giveaway presented by Sentry Bank. 1st 300 fans 14 & under. Friends & Family Deal presented by Taco John's. 4 General Admission Tickets, 4 Rox Hats & 4 Taco John's Combo Meals for just $40 ($144 Value)! Additional tickets can be purchased for $10. Not available the day of the game. Coborn's Kids' Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

July 5: Continuing the Independence Day Celebration with Friday Night Fireworks presented by Kwik Trip.

July 9: Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, as seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe It or Not, Regis and Kelly and ESPN, will be performing throughout the game presented by Brandl Motors. Rox Baseball Cap Giveaway presented by Franklin Graphics. 1st 250 fans.

July 11: Dueling Duo-Dueling Pianos will be entertaining throughout the game presented by PreferredOne.

July 18: Summertime St. Patty's Night presented by Grain Belt Premium. It's ALL green...uniforms, bases and beer.

July 19: Friday Night Fireworks presented by Cornerstone Buffet & Restaurant

July 20: Friends & Family Deal presented by Taco John's. 4 General Admission Tickets, 4 Rox Hats & 4 Taco John's Combo Meals for just $40 ($144 Value)! Additional tickets can be purchased for $10. Not available the day of the game.

July 21: Team Poster Giveaway Night presented by Rengel Printing & Bulldog Photo. 1st 1,500 fans. Diamond King Awards. Coborn's Kids' Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

July 25: Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Marco Technologies. The Rox will be wearing special jerseys that will be sold through an online auction with the proceeds going to CentraCare's Suicide Prevention Program. National Entertainment Act and America's Biggest Ballpark Prankster BirdZerk is back to entertain the crowd!

July 26: Friday Night Fireworks presented by SC Times-LocaliQ.

July 27: 30th Anniversary celebration of the classic movie Field of Dreams presented by Stearns County Corn Growers Association. Actor Dwier Brown (John Kinsella) will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans throughout the game. "You wanna have a catch?" Selected fans will have a chance to play catch on the field with Dwier Brown prior to the game. One fan and a guest will win a trip to the Field of Dreams movie site in Iowa.

July 28: Rox Puzzle Giveaway presented by Rengel Printing. 1st 250 fans 12 & under receive a Rox Puzzle. Coborn's Kids' Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

July 30: Rox Throwback Youth Jersey Giveaway Night presented by Coborn's. 1st 300 fans 14 & under.

July 31: Hometown Heroes Night presented by Capital One. Five local heroes will be recognized.

August 2: Friday Night Fireworks. Noisemaker Night presented by CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen). Stop at your nearby Coborn's Store and bring in as many Food Club Macaroni & Cheese Boxes to the game to make some Noise and Cheer on the Rox! Your boxes will be collected in the 7th inning and given to the food shelf at Catholic Charities. Write your seat location on each box for chances to win great prizes.

August 3: Rox Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by Rengel Printing. 1st 500 fans. Friends & Family Deal presented by Taco John's. 4 General Admission Tickets, 4 Rox Hats & 4 Taco John's Combo Meals for just $40 ($144 Value)! Additional tickets can be purchased for $10. Not available the day of the game.

August 4: Community All-Stars Night presented by Sentry Bank. Nine area youth will be awarded with ultimate Rox experience. Coborn's Kids' Day. Kids have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

August 8: Media Madness Bobblehead Bracket Night presented by Capital One. 1st 400 fans receive a toke to be redeemed in the fifth inning for a Randy Rothstein bobblehead. Polka Night presented by 1150 KASM. Pre-game polka band starting at 5:45P.M.

August 9: Fan Appreciation Night presented by Texas Roadhouse. Great giveaways throughout the game. Friday Night Fireworks.

The Rox home opener is Saturday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m., featuring post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's. To view and download the full 2019 Rox schedule, click here. Tickets for the 2019 home opener and all single game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 1 and can be purchased online at www.stcloudrox.com, at the Rox ticket office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex or by calling 320-240-9798.

