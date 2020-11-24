Woodchucks Announce 2021 Season Schedule

November 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





Wausau, WI - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule for the 2021 season. Following an abbreviated 2020 schedule that saw the Wisconsin Woodchucks successfully complete 23 home games without a single case of Covid-19 traced back to the facility, the team will return to playing 72 regular season games in 2021.

The Woodchucks understand that 2020 has been a challenging year for many, but we are hopeful that 2021 will be better. We are looking forward to returning to a full, normal schedule in 2021 and continuing to provide a safe and enjoyable experience at Athletic Park.

The schedule features games against eight different Great Lakes Division teams. Woodchucks opponents for 2021 are Great Lakes West rivals Fond du Lac, Lakeshore, Madison, Green Bay, and Wisconsin Rapids. The three Great Lakes East opponents will be Battle Creek, Kokomo, and Rockford.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 5th with the second half beginning on July 6th. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 19-21 and will be hosted by the Mankato MoonDogs. The Major League Dreams Showcase will take place on August 3, 2020 at Copeland Park in La Crosse.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will open their 28th season at Athletic Park with a three-game homestand starting on Tuesday, June 1st against Wisconsin Rapids. The Woodchucks have a 72 game schedule with 36 home games, spread out evenly throughout the summer months. The Woodchucks will end the season on Friday, August 13th vs. Wisconsin Rapids. View the full season schedule at woodchucks.com.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks are excited to offer many great ticket options for our fans once again for the 2021 season, including seating options in our new premium Dugout Seats! Season Tickets and Half Season Tickets are on sale now and more ticket packages will be going on sale in the coming weeks. For more information, call the Woodchucks office at 715.845.5055 or stop by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.