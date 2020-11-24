Dock Spiders Announce 2021 Schedule

FOND DU LAC, WI - It's time to get out your calendars because the Dock Spiders have announced their 2021 schedule as they look to defend their 2020 championship! The Dock Spiders will open their season at home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st at 1:05PM against the Green Bay Booyah. The final home game of the regular season will take place on Thursday, August 12 against the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

"I'm really excited to play in front of the Fondy Faithful on Opening Day," said Chuck Thielmann, the Field Manager of the Dock Spiders. "I'm looking forward to competing for another Northwoods League Championship and making some great memories along the way."

Fond du Lac will host a day/night doubleheader against the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Wednesday, June 23. The first game will start at 11:35AM, and the second game will start at 6:35PM. Both games will be played at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field, and each game will require a separate ticket. The Dock Spiders will also be home on July 4th. This year's game will have a special 5:05PM start time.

"We are thankful and appreciative to all the fans that supported us throughout the unprecedented 2020 season. Our coaching staff, returning players, front office personnel and the Fondy Faithful look forward to defending our championship in 2021," said Chris Ward, the General Manager of the Dock Spiders. "We look forward to another exciting summer!"

This year's Dock Spiders schedule features 17 weekend dates including six Friday nights, five Saturday nights, and six Sunday afternoon games. Game times for the Dock Spiders will be 1:05PM on Sundays and 6:35PM for all other games except for June 2 (11:35AM), July 4 (5:05PM), July 26 (11:35AM) and the previously noted doubleheader on June 23.

Season ticket and 7-Game ticket packages are currently available at www.dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-907-9833. Dates and Giveaways for the Souvenir 7 Ticket Package will be announced in early December.

Team merchandise and specials for all your holiday shopping needs are currently available for purchase online or at the Dock Spiders front office. All online orders through November 30th will receive free shipping.

