Rox Announce Schedule for 2021 Season

November 24, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release





St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today their complete 72-game schedule for the 2021 season, including the home opener on Friday, June 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Duluth Huskies at Joe Faber Field which will feature post-game fireworks presented by Coborn's.

The Northwoods League will begin its 28th season on Monday, May 31st. The Rox will start their 10th season with a four-game road trip against the Thunder Bay Border Cats and the Mankato MoonDogs between May 31st and June 3rd.

In total, the Rox will play 36 regular season home games during the 2021 season at the Rock Pile. The schedule looks to include seven Friday Night Fireworks nights and five Sunday Coborn's Kids' Days. For a printable version of the schedule, click here.

The league, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of the schedule on Monday, July 5th. The 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 20th in Mankato. The annual Major League Dreams Showcase will take place on Tuesday, August 3rd in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The full Rox promotional schedule with special guests and giveaway dates will be released prior to the season.

For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2021 season including Kwik Trip 7-Game Packs, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from November 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.