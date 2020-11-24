Chinooks Release 2021 Schedule

The 2021 schedule is here! The Chinooks will play 36 games at Kapco Park starting in early June and ending in the middle of August. The 2021 season is presented by Port Washington State Bank. Our promotional theme for the upcoming season will be a Wisco Summer. Lakeshore will start the season on the road with a three game road trip in Madison and Fond du Lac. The home opener will be Thursday, June 3rd at 6:35pm against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, who won the sub-division championship last summer.

The team will host it's only weekday day game on Wednesday, June 23rd at 11:35am against the Madison Mallards. It will be part of a doubleheader with game 2 of the day at 6:35pm.

The team will host a number of Sunday afternoon games at 1:35pm: June 20th (Father's Day), July 18th, and August 1st. Other Sunday home games will start at 5:05pm: July 11th, July 25th.

Monday through Saturday games will have a start time of 6:35pm. Gates for all home games will open one hour prior to first pitch.

The first half of the season will conclude on Monday, July 5th with the second half beginning the following day. The 2021 Northwoods League All-Star Game will be held on July 20th and the Major League Dreams Showcase taking place on August 3rd.

Lakeshore will remain in the Great Lakes Division and will play Madison, Rockford, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Wisconsin Rapids, Kokomo, and Kalamazoo.

Season tickets and group tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks. Current season ticket holders and group leaders will be contacted by the Chinooks staff in November and December regarding 2020 rollovers from the cancelled season and renewals. The 2021 promotional schedule will be released mid-April while single game tickets will go on sale around May 1st.

