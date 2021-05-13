Wood Ducks to Offer Free Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, May 15th

May 13, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







KINSTON, NC - The Down East Wood Ducks have announced there will be a free Covid vaccination clinic at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, May 15th.

StarMed Healthcare will be at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, May 15th offering free Covid vaccinations starting at 5 pm when gates open and will last until 8 pm. The vaccination area will be located on the grass area, inside the stadium behind the first base grandstand.

Anyone coming to the game can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, free of charge and anyone receiving the vaccine will receive a free meal voucher which is good for a hot dog, bag of chips, and drink.

Walk-ups are welcome but you can also register in advance to speed up the process on Saturday. To register in advance:

visit starmed.care

hit the "Vaccine - Register Now" button

click "first dose"

use the drop down box to click on "Lenoir County"

click "yes"

use the drop down box to click on "Kinston Baseball - Grainger Stadium"

StarMed Healthcare is conducting free vaccination events around the state of North Carolina.

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5172 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am -5pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.