RiverDogs Earn First Road Win with 2-0 Shutout of Columbia

Columbia, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored a two-out run in the opening inning on Thursday night. That turned out to be all the support the pitching staff needed. The offense added an insurance run for good measure on the way to a 2-0 victory over the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park. The shutout was the second of the season for the RiverDogs pitching staff.

Johan Lopez helped get the offense in motion early by working a one out walk against Columbia starting pitcher Ben Hernandez in the first. A roller back to the mound from Logan Driscoll pushed Lopez into scoring position with two outs. Heriberto Hernandez followed with a double to center field, scoring Lopez and giving the RiverDogs the lead for good.

Four RiverDogs (5-4) pitchers combined to blank the Fireflies while striking out 14 and scattering 5 hits. Taj Bradley worked 4.0 scoreless innings and struck out six in his second start of the season. He turned the ball over to the bullpen with the 1-0 lead still intact. Andrew Gross and Trevor Brigden worked 2.0 innings each, combining for seven strikeouts. In the ninth, Colby White allowed a two-out single to Kale Emshoff, but closed the door on Columbia to earn his second save.

Curtis Mead provided the second run of the game for the RiverDogs with a sacrifice fly to center field in the sixth inning. The third baseman went 2-3 with a double on the night. The RiverDogs collected four doubles to total their most extra-base hits in a game this season. In addition to Mead and Hernandez, Driscoll and Brett Wisely added two-baggers of their own. Lopez reached base three times with two walks and a single.

The RiverDogs will try to even the series on Friday night when the two teams meet again. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. RHP Seth Johnson (0-1, 3.00) will take the ball for the RiverDogs. Columbia will turn to LHP Emilio Marquez (0-0, 3.60).

