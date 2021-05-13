Mudcats Split Doubleheader in Kinston

KINSTON - The Mudcats and Wood Ducks locked up in a pitcher's duel that saw Down East win their eighth straight game 1-0 in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday night at Grainger Stadium in Kinston. The Mudcats were held to just one first inning hit while falling to the undefeated Wood Ducks.

The game was scoreless through seven, thus forcing the extra frame where Dustin Harris delivered the game winning hit for the Wood Ducks (8-0). Carolina's Cam Robinson allowed the game winning after originally entering the game just one batter earlier.

Carolina's only hit of the game came from Felix Valerio in the opening off Down East starter Wyatt Sparks. The Down East bullpen, including Nick Starr, Joe Corbett and Joshua Javier worked the rest of the game and held the Mudcats without a hit the rest of the way. Javier (1-0, 0.00) earned the victory after pitched a scoreless eighth and stranding two base runners.

Brendan Murphy started for the Mudcats and struck out six against four walks over five full innings. He was then followed by Juan Geraldo and Cam Robinson who worked the final two plus innings. Robinson took over for Geraldo (1-1, 0.00) in the eighth and went on to allow of three inherited baserunners to score.

The Mudcats ended up stranding five total baserunners in the game, including two in the eighth and final inning.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Valerio, F, 3B-SS (Carolina): 1-for-3

Harris, 1B (Down East): 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Freeman, C (Down East): 2-for-4

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Murphy (Carolina): 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO

Sparks (Down East): 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Starr (Down East): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Corbett (Down East): 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Javier (W, 1-0) (Down East): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

SCORING:

Wood Ducks 8th (Wood Ducks 1, Mudcats 0) -- Defensive switch from 3rd to shortstop for Felix Valerio. Defensive switch from shortstop to left field for Noah Campbell. Defensive Substitution: Ashton McGee replaces left fielder Micah Bello, batting 4th, playing 3rd. Xavier Valentin starts inning at 2nd base. Xavier Valentin steals 3rd base. Jayce Easley walks. Jayce Easley steals 2nd base. Juan Geraldo intentionally walks Evan Carter. Pitcher Change: Cam Robinson replaces Juan Geraldo. Luisangel Acuna grounds into a force out, Gabe Holt to Darrien Miller, Xavier Valentin out at home, Jayce Easley to 3rd; Evan Carter to 2nd. Dustin Harris singles to center field, Jayce Easley scores; Evan Carter to 3rd; Luisangel Acuna to 2nd.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Carolina 2 @ Down East 0

May 13, 2021 | Game 2 | Venue : Grainger Stadium | First pitch : 7:52 PM | Att : 1,347 | T : 2:16

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Carolina 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 0

Down East 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2

WP: TJ Shook (2 - 0) LP: Dane Acker (0 - 1) SV: Evan Reifert (2)

Shook and Reifert Lead Mudcats to First Road Victory

The Mudcats ended up with a doubleheader split after shutting out the Wood Ducks in Game Two

KINSTON - Starter TJ Shook and reliever Evan Reifert combined on a two-hit shutout while handing Down East its first loss of the season 2-0 in game two of a doubleheader on Thursday night at Grainger Stadium in Kinston. Noah Campbell went 1-for-3 with a double and both Joey Wiemer and Gabe Holt drove in runs for the Mudcats in the victory.

Shook (2-0, 1.80) earned his second win of the year while totaling seven strikeouts over five scoreless innings pitched. Reifert (S, 2) then picked up his second save of the season while working through a perfect sixth and seventh with two strikeouts in the twin-bill shortened game.

The Mudcats (6-3) scored once in the second and once more in the seventh while getting their first road victory of 2021. Campbell started the second with a double and went on to score when Wiemer reached on a fielding error in the same inning. Holt later plated the game's second run with a sacrifice fly that scored Ashton McGee.

The Wood Ducks (8-1) suffered their first loss of the year and were held to just two hits in the game. Those two hits came in the first and third innings and were both allowed by Shook.

The series will continue on Friday night with right-hander and Creedmoor native Justin Bullock (0-1, 5.40) starting for the Mudcats at Grainger Stadium in Kinston. The Mudcats trail in the current six-game series two games to one.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Campbell, SS (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B

Wiemer, RF (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Harris, 1B (Down East): 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Freeman, C (Down East): 2-for-4

Rodriguez, K, 3B (Down East): 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Cabello, RF (Down East): 1-for-2, 1 R

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Shook (W, 2-0) (Carolina): 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO

Reifert (S, 2) (Carolina): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Acker (L, 0-1) (Down East): 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO

Anderson (Down East): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 1, Wood Ducks 0) -- Noah Campbell doubles to right field. Zavier Warren grounds out to Jose Rodriguez, Noah Campbell to 3rd. Joey Wiemer reaches on fielding error by Jose Rodriguez, Noah Campbell scores. Dane Acker picks off Joey Wiemer at on throw to Jose Rodriguez. Ashton McGee struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 2, Wood Ducks 0) -- Pitcher Change: Leury Tejada replaces Ben Anderson. Ashton McGee walks. Alex Hall singles to deep shortstop, Ashton McGee to 2nd. Wild pitch by Leury Tejada, Ashton McGee to 3rd; Alex Hall to 2nd. Arbert Cipion strikes out swinging. Gabe Holt out on a sacrifice fly to Obie Ricumstrict, Ashton McGee scores; Alex Hall to 3rd. Felix Valerio grounds out, Keyber Rodriguez to Jose Rodriguez.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

