Doxakis Named First Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

May 13, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs starting pitcher John Doxakis has been named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 4-9, Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday afternoon. The southpaw earned the honor after two dominant performances to open the season.

Doxakis made his 2021 debut as the RiverDogs opening night starter against Myrtle Beach on May 4th. That night, he worked 4.0 scoreless innings and collected five strikeouts while scattering two hits. The 22-year old also toed the rubber in the series finale against Myrtle Beach on May 9 and was nearly untouchable. He retired all nine batters that he faced in the game, striking out eight of them, and struck out each of the last seven hitters that stepped into the box against him.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Doxakis in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Texas A&M. Following the draft, he pitched in 12 games for the Hudson Valley Renegades, the Rays former short-season affiliate. Over 32.2 innings with Hudson Valley, Doxakis posted a 1.93 earned run average, allowing opponents to hit just .174 against him. To this point in his professional career, Doxakis has recorded 44 strikeouts with only 11 walks in 39.2 innings.

The RiverDogs are on the road in Columbia on Thursday evening with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Doxakis is expected to make his next start on Saturday against the Fireflies. The team will return to the Joe for 12 home games in 13 days beginning on May 18th. The broadcast of all 120 RiverDogs games is available online at riverdogs.com.

