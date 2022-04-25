Wood Ducks to Host Carolina

April 25, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are coming off a series win (4-2) against the Columbia Fireflies and will be starting a fresh, six-game series with the Carolina Mudcats (7-8), the Class-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

**Tuesday, April 26: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 6:00 pm

**Wednesday, April 27: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 11:00 am

Thursday, April 28: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Friday, April 29: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 7:00 pm

Saturday, April 30: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 1: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 1:00 pm

The Mudcats have five of the top 30 prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system according to MLB.com. This includes two outfielders, Hendry Mendez and Hedbert Perez and three infielders, Jheremy Vargas, Eduardo Garcia (shortstop), and Jeferson Quero (catcher).

The Mudcats swept their first series of the year, a three-game set against the Down East Wood Ducks. Most recently the Mudcats are coming off a series with the Lynchburg Hillcats, where they one the first two games of the series and lost the final four.

TUESDAY: Every Tuesday game Starbucks is giving 50 Wood Ducks tickets to a local non-profit. This year's recipient is the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains!

WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays this season are Wine-Down Wednesday, with half price all wines.

This Wednesday is the first of three of our camp/education days this season sponsored by Lenoir Community College. Students and teachers from local schools can come enjoy a Wood Ducks baseball game at Grainger Stadium!

THURSDAY: Thirsty Thursdays are back this year, with $1 Natural Lights.

FRIDAY: Every Friday is Mother Earth Friday! Mother Earth Beer is only $4 all night long and you can receive $2 off any game ticket when you present an empty beer can at the box office on the night of the game.

After the Friday night game there will be post game fireworks for fans to enjoy!

SATURDAY: Saturdays this year are all Pepsi Saturdays and there is a giveaway away every Saturday this season.

Fans can bring any Pepsi can or bottle to the box office on the day of the game and receive $2 off a game ticket. To commemorate the fifth season, a pint glass is going to be given to the first 1,000 fans to the game.

SUNDAY: Every Sunday this year is dogs & dogs day. We have $1 hot dogs all day long on Sundays. Dogs get in the ballpark for $1. Bring your furry friend and enjoy dogs and dog's day at the ballpark.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.