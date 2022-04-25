Salem Red Sox Announce STEAM Night Presented by Branch Group

April 25, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox are excited to announce STEAM Night (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) presented by Branch Group, set for Friday, May 6th at Carilion Clinic Field. STEAM Night, one of more than 30 promotional nights scheduled for the 2022 season, will host a variety of programming elements including interactive booths along the concourse, STEAM educational material displayed throughout the game, an exclusive VIP experience with the Mascot Hall of Fame and more.

Join the Salem Red Sox as the stadium turns into a classroom as the concourse will be filled with interactive displays from various businesses and organizations in STEAM-related fields. Displays include Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, Hacksburg, Historical Society of Western Virginia, Mathnasium of Roanoke, Mascot Hall of Fame, Noke Codes, Roanoke Robotics & Makers Club, Spartan Robotics, Student Outreach Program at Virginia Tech- Carilion (VSOP), VA Museum of Transportation, VTCSOM - MedDOCs and Medical Design club.

The Mascot Hall of Fame, located in Whiting, Indiana, is a one-of-a-kind children's activity museum equally rooted in STEAM education principles and sport mascot entertainment. The Hall of Fame is taking the museum on the road and joining the Salem Red Sox to share with fans how STEAM is everywhere they look, even in the mascot they love and support, Mugsy.

The Mascot Hall of Fame will be hosting an exclusive in-person, totally interactive, pre-game VIP event at Carilion Clinic Field. The entire family is invited to participate during the 30-45 minute presentation. Programming is designed for children ages 8-18. This VIP experience will take place from 5:30-6:15p, prior to first pitch slated for 7:05p as the Salem Red Sox host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. VIP packages are $40 and include a reserved ticket with $10 of food/merchandise credit and your access to the pre-game STEAM event hosted by the Mascot Hall of Fame. Space is very limited.

"We are very excited to host the first STEAM Night at Salem Memorial Ballpark and our partnership with the Mascot Hall of Fame," said Blair Hoke, Salem Red Sox AGM/VP of Ticket Sales & Service. "Our team continues to look for programming appropriate for fans of all ages that compliments the game of baseball and Salem's initiative to provide, safe, affordable, family-entertainment. We look forward to welcoming fans of STEAM-related fields to a great night at the ballpark."

For more information on STEAM Night, to purchase your VIP experience, or to get involved with the interactive displays, please call (540) 302-0243 or email bhoke@salemsox.com. For more information on the Mascot Hall of Fame, visit www.mascothalloffame.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.