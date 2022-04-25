More Fun Promotions as Delmarva Comes to Town

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A, Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, continue their opening homestand at SRP Park on Tuesday, April 26 as they begin another six-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles). If you missed out on the first homestand or want to come back for more, we've got six more games upcoming with more great promotions to finish the month of April. Here's what's upcoming for Homestand No. 2:

Tuesday, April 26 vs Delmarva Shorebirds (11:05 a.m.) | Media Partner: WRDW News 12/NBC26

- Education Day

- First Responders Tuesdays presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors: Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

- $2 TWOsday - Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, and Coca-Cola products are $2 along with select domestic beers

Wednesday, April 27 vs Delmarva Shorebirds (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

- Cheer & Dance Night

- Warrior Wednesday - Presented by Augusta Technical College

- The GreenJackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 3 to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon

- Active military who presents ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).

- Sweet Water Brewing Company $6 Collector's Cup Night

- Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers, fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia.

- Silver Jackets Program, presented by AARP of Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older to become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Thursday, April 28 vs Delmarva Shorebirds (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99 & BOBFM

- Thirsty Thursday presented by KICKS99 and BOBFM - $1 PBR and Natural Light, Coca-Cola Products $2, and half-priced drafts Happy Hour (6-8 p.m.)

Friday, April 29 vs Delmarva Shorebirds (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: HD98.3

- Art in the Park

- Braves BuzzFest - Honor our affiliate with Braves themed jerseys and caps

- Feature Friday - Chef-inspired burgers and hotdogs along with half-priced featured beer at the Keg Stand from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 vs Delmarva Shorebirds (6:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99

- Star Wars Night - Jersey Auction

- State Farm Family Saturday presented by Anthony and London Thuan

- White Claw Pregame Concert Series - Enjoy live music from Brett Lundy (4:30-5:30 pm) plus $2 off White Claws until first pitch

- Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza

Sunday, May 1 vs Delmarva Shorebirds (1:35 p.m.) | Media Partner: Shout 94.7FM

- Auggie's Reading Program Day - Wizards and Wands Day

- GreenJackets Team Photo Giveaway presented by Augusta University Health for first 2,00 fans

- Bark at the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed

o Dogs are free to attend and can sit in the Lower Seating Bowl

- Jr. Jackets Kids Club

- Sunday Savings: $5 BBQ Pork Sandwich presented by Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ

- Sunday FUNday

o Face Painting with Rainbow Factory

o Post-Game Kids Run the Bases partnered with Shout 94.7FM

