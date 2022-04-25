Riley Martin Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

April 25, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Minor League Baseball named Pelicans relief pitcher Riley Martin the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. This is the first Pitcher of the Week award of the season for the Pelicans and the first in Martin's career.

Martin, a sixth-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2021, struck out 17 batters across 7 1/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Delmarva Shorebirds last week. He gave up just two hits and a pair of walks in his two outings.

For the season, Martin holds the lowest ERA in the Carolina League at 0.68 through 13 1/3 innings. The left-handed-pitcher out of Quincy University has posted 17 strikeouts to only four walks through four games. Martin has given up only three hits and one earned run on the season.

The Pelicans return home to Myrtle Beach for a six-game series against the Columbia Fireflies starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

