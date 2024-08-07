Wood Ducks Postponed

August 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - Today's game (8/7) between the Wood Ducks and Pelicans is postponed due to inclement weather and the forecasted rain due to Hurricane Debby. At this time, a rescheduled date for this game is still to be determined based on the uncertainty of the forecast for the rest of the week.

Fans who had purchased tickets for tonight's game can now exchange those for any remaining 2024 Wood Ducks regular season home game by calling the Front Office at 252-643-5305 or visiting the Ticket Booth the day of the game you would like to attend.

The Wood Ducks Front Office will be open until 3:00 pm today, if you would like to call to exchange your tickets, please call 252-643-5305.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

