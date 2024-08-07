Kulasingam Shines in Professional Debut

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies got a strong debut from first baseman Sam Kulasingam who drove in two RBI and scored a run in a 6-3 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Wednesday evening at Segra Park.

Columbia jumped out in a big way in the first. Erick Torres, Blake Mitchell and Austin Charles led the game off with base knocks. Mitchell's single scored Torres to break the scoreless tie and after a Derlin Figueroa walk, Sam Kulasingam rolled a single up the gut in his first pro at-bat to score Mitchell and Charles and push Columbia's lead to 3-0.

Kulasingam struck again in the fourth for Columbia. He slapped a single to right and advanced to second on a Tanner McDougal balk to set the table for the bottom of the order. Jhonny Perdomo sacrificed the first baseman to third and then a wild pitch scored Kulasingam to double Columbia's lead to 4-2.

The next inning, Blake Mitchell drew a lead-off walk and then Austin Charles singled on an 0-2 fastball to put runners on first and second for Derlin Figueroa. Columbia's third baseman roped a double to left-center to clear the bases and make the score 6-3 in favor of the home team.

Kannapolis rallied in the top of the fourth against Josh Hansell. Alec Makarewicz and Ronny Hernandez drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning and after a wild pitch and a Drake Logan single, they scored to cut Columbia's lead to 3-2. Hansell closed out the night with four innings of work. He allowed a pair of runs off three hits and four walks and fanned three Cannon Ballers before getting the ball to the bullpen.

Juan Martinez (H, 1) worked around six baserunners in two innings, allowing just one run to score to maintain Columbia's lead before Ismael Michel took over. Ismael Michel (W, 4-0) was flawless in a pair of innings with three punchouts before Elvis Novas (S, 4) came on for a scoreless ninth to shut down Kannapolis for the win.

Novas is now tied with former Royals' farm-hand Jarold Rosado for the most saves for the Fireflies this season.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-3, 4.56 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Carlton Perkins (1-1, 15.43 ERA).

