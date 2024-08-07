Red Sox Win Second-Straight over Shorebirds

August 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-65, 15-23) dropped their second consecutive game to the Salem Red Sox (56-48, 22-16) on Wednesday by a final of 5-3.

The Shorebirds delivered the first run in the third inning thanks to a two-out, RBI single by Braylin Tavera as Maikol Hernandez beat the throw to home to give Delmarva a 1-0 edge after three.

Salem snatched the lead away in the fourth with a two-run single by Freili Encarnacion, making it 2-1 Red Sox.

It remained 2-1 into the eighth inning, but Salem added some key insurance runs with two outs as Franklin Arias touched home on an error to make it 3-1. Another two-run single by Freili Encarnacion moments later put Delmarva behind 5-1.

In the ninth, The Shorebirds made things interesting by scoring twice on an RBI single by Jake Cunningham and an RBI groundout by Kevin Guerrero. However, it was not enough as Delmarva would fall 5-3.

Francis Hernandez (4-7) earned the win in relief with starter, Riley Cooper (4-4) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will go for their first win of the series on Thursday with Braxton Bragg scheduled to start against Michael Sansone for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

