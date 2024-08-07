Freddies Battle Back to Beat Carolina 13-9

August 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Nationals fell behind 7-1 at one point, but battled back to win a thriller 13-9 over the Mudcats. FXBG is now 24-14 (58-45), and Carolina is 21-16 (62-39).

Much like the series opener, the 'Cats got off to a hot start with four runs in the top of the third inning, another in the fourth, and two more in the top of the fifth to open up a six-run lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning.

The FredNat rally began when Rafael Ramirez, Jr. smacked a single up the middle, Nate Ochoa legged out an infield single, and a balk moved those two into scoring position for Nick Peoples. He capitalized on the opportunity with a line drive double, bringing two runs in to make it 7-3 Mudcats. The inning rolled on with Brenner Cox getting plunked, and Elijah Green laced a single to laid the bases.

A wild pitch allowed everyone to advance a base with Peoples scoring, then YoYo Morales drew another walk to reload the bases. Brandon Pimentel cut the deficit to just one run with his single up the middle, then Nate Rombach delivered with a two-run double to put the FredNats ahead 8-7, and complete a seven-run inning.

The Nats added another run in the sixth to make it a 9-7 game, but Carolina punched back in the seventh as Daniel Guilarte tied the ballgame with a two-run single.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ochoa and Peoples each singled, and Brenner Cox walked to load the bases with no one out. This time, it was Elijah Green who came through with a two-run single, putting the Freddies up 11-9. Later, YoYo Morales pushed the lead out to 12-9 with a sac fly to right field, which then became 13-9 on a passed ball.

Samuel Vasquez allowed a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth, but bounced back to retire the next three Mudcats and preserve a thrilling 13-9 FredNat victory. Vasquez (6-2) picked up the win, and Harrison Durow (2-3) took the loss.

In Game Three, Travis Sykora (2-3, 2.67) faces off against Anthony Flores (0-0, 0.00) in a 7:05 start time.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.