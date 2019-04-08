Wood Ducks Offense Explodes For 12 Runs In Comeback Win Over Pelicans

Kinston, N.C. - After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, the Down East Wood Ducks came storming back Monday, to beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 12-4. It was the first comeback win for the club this season, and they have now won two straight, tallying season-highs in hits and runs in the process.

The Pelicans (1-4) jumped out to an early lead against Wood Ducks (3-2) starter Noah Bremer. Four of their first five batters reached base in the ballgame highlighted by a two run double from Luke Reynolds, followed by a two-run home run from Kevonte Mitchell.

The Wood Ducks were quick to cut the lead in half. In the home first, Eric Jenkins led off with a home run, his first of the season, and then the Woodies loaded the bases, and scored a run when Tyreque Reed was hit by a pitch.

The Wood Ducks took the lead for the first time in the third inning. After two quick outs, Ryan Dorow walked, Reed singled, and then Yohel Pozo drew a free pass to load the bases. Yonny Hernandez then doubled down the left field line to clear the bases and make it 5-4 Down East. Hernandez advanced to third on the play, on the throw in, and scored on a wild pitch shortly thereafter to make it 6-4.

The Wood Ducks then batted around in the fourth inning, scoring a season best six runs in the frame. With two on and one out, Diosbel Arias singled home a run, and then Dorow followed with a two run single to make it 9-4. Reed was again hit by a pitch to force Pelican starter Erling Moreno (loss, 0-1) from the game. Jesus Camargo came on and Pozo greeted him with a three-run homer to left to push the lead to 12-4 Down East.

Moreno lasted 3.1, allowing 11 runs, all earned, on ten hits, walked four, and struck out one. Meanwhile Bremer settled in after the first inning allowing just one baserunner over the remainder of his outing. He would go on to work 4.2 allowing four runs on four hits, he walked one and struck out five, the most for a Wood Duck starter this year.

Alex Eubanks (win, 1-0) would pick up the victory out of the bullpen firing 2.1 scoreless. He gave up two hits and a walk, and struck out three. Pete Fairbanks and Emmanuel Clase each followed with a scoreless frame to finish the win. All three wins this season have been recorded by the bullpen.

All nine Wood Ducks got hits in the ballgame. The 12 runs scored were the most since the team plated 16 against Myrtle Beach on July 26, 2018, when they also had 16 hits. Leody Taveras extended his hitting streak to five to start the season, while Arias has also now reached base in each of the five games played.

The Wood Ducks and Pelicans will play the middle game of their three game series tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Myrtle Beach will send lefty Luis Lugo (0-0, -.--) to the hill, while the Wood Ducks have not yet named a starter for tomorrow. It's Food Lion BOGO night at Grainger Stadium, where fans can Bring their Food Lion MVP card and buy one ticket, and get one free.

Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on the Wood Ducks baseball network, on 960AM The Bull and online at 960thebull.com along with the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

