Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 8 at Wilmington)

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (3-1) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (2-2)

LHP Kyle Kubat (first start of 2019) vs. LHP Daniel Tillo (first start of 2019)

6:35 p.m. - Frawley Stadium (Wilmington, Del.) Game #5 (Away Game #5)

DASH FALL DESPITE ROBERT'S HOMER

Luis Robert smacked a go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth against Frederick on Sunday afternoon, but the Dash fell 11-0 in walk-off fashion against the Keys. Trailing 9-7 in the last frame, Robert stroked a two-out, three-run homer to left against Diogenes Almengo to put Winston-Salem ahead 10-9. However, the Keys rallied back against Kevin Escorcia in the latter part of the ninth. Stuart Levy blooped an RBI single down the right-field line to knot the contest at 10. Then, Mason McCoy lined a walk-off single to left to propel the Keys to their first win of the year.

DASHING TO THE HISTORY BOOKS

Despite the loss on Sunday, the Dash are off to a 3-1 start for the first time since the 2011 season, when the Dash were 4-1 to start the campaign. This year also marked the first time Winston-Salem started 3-0 in the Dash era (2009-present). Prior to 2019, the Dash had never recorded back-to-back wins to begin a year.

THERE IS NO STOPPING THIS MAN

Robert, who is ranked the 39th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, is off to a torrid start to 2019. Through three games, Robert is 9-for-17 with three homers, 10 RBIs and a batting line of .529/.600/1.118. He has also posted four consecutive multi-hit games for the first time since playing Minor League Baseball in the United States. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's initial deal with the Boston Red Sox ($31 million). Robert posted an .813 slugging percentage during his time in big league Spring Training.

OTHER NOTABLE CONTRIBUTORS

Craig Dedelow (ninth-round pick in 2017 out of Indiana Univ.): 5-for-13, four runs, .556 OBP

Zach Remillard (10th-round pick in 2016 out of Coastal Carolina): 6-for-16, 3BB, 3 runs

Yeyson Yrizarri (trade w/ TEX): 4-for-15, HR, 4RBIs

YOUNGEST IN FULL-SEASON MILB

Only 28 years old, Justin Jirschele is the 48th manager in Winston-Salem's franchise history, and he is the first former Dash player to become the team's skipper. Jirschele is also the youngest manager in full-season Minor League Baseball this year. He previously served as the manager of the Low-A Kannapolis Intimidators, helping the team reach the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. Before joining the coaching ranks, Jirschele, the son of Kansas City Royals third base coach Mike Jirschele, played in the White Sox system from 2012-2015.

TRADING BLUE FOR PURPLE

The Dash now kick off a three-game set at Frawley Stadium before heading back home to BB&T Ballpark. Interestingly enough, Winston-Salem's first two scheduled starters in this series previously played for the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Kyle Kubat, who gets the ball on Monday, pitched for Wilmington in 2016, posting a 4.28 ERA in 25 games. The former Nebraska Cornhusker was traded from the Royals to the White Sox before the 2017 season. Meanwhile, Cristian Castillo, who will start on Tuesday, pitched for Wilmington last season, yielding a 5.16 ERA in 17 games. The Royals traded Castillo to the White Sox for cash in late March of this year.

PATIENCE AT THE PLATE

In four games at Frederick to start the year, the Dash recorded a combined total of 25 walks. Overall, the Dash saw 635 total pitches in the 33 innings at Nymeo Field, equating to an average of 19.24 pitches per inning.

DASH DOTS

Wilmington's Opening Day roster contains six of the Royals seven top prospects per MLB Pipeline, which includes three former first-round picks in Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar and Daniel Lynch, the last of which will start on Wednesday...Blake Battenfield recorded the first quality start of the season for Winston-Salem on Sunday, allowing one run in six innings...The Dash made two trips to Wilmington last year, finishing 4-3.

