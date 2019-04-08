RHP Wyatt Burns transferred from extended spring training to Winston-Salem

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- RHP Wyatt Burns transferred from extended spring training to Winston-Salem

- INF JJ Muno transferred from Winston-Salem to extended spring training

A returner from 2018, Muno went 1-for-3 in his lone start of the season in game two of Saturday's doubleheader at Frederick.

Burns will join the Dash roster for the first time in his career. Signed as a minor league free agent in 2018, Burns posted a 3.92 ERA in 43.2 innings pitched for rookie-level Great Falls last year.

The Dash's current roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with five on the injured list.

